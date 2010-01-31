The Week Ahead with Metallica, Primal Scream, Frank Turner, PiL, Teenage Fanclub, Sam Bailey, Brian Fallon and more

Metallica 'Hardwired at House of Vans 18th November. £20 donation to www.railwaychildren.org.uk required on entry. Tickets available in ballot until 13th Nov. Limited availability Primal Scream with Bo Ningen in London, Edinburgh, Motherwell, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Liverpool and many more from 21st November, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Frank Turner 'The Get Better Tour' with Esme Patterson, Felix Hagan in Dublin, Salisbury, Falmouth, Liverpool, Carlisle, Doncaster, Coventry and many more from 16th November, priced from £26. Last few tickets PiL in Salisbury, Leamington Spa, Birmingham and Leicester from 15th November, priced £26.50 - tickets available

Sam Bailey in Hastings, Worthing, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Poole, Scunthorpe and many more from 18th November, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets Brian Fallon in London, Brighton, Norwich, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and more from 15th November, priced from £22.50 Passenger with Gregory Alan Isakov in London, Brighton, Plymouth, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and more from 17th November. Last few tickets Star Wars Identities in London from 18th November. Exclusive collection of 200 props, models, costumes and artwork from the original Star Wars films.

Reginald D Hunter with Paul Sinha, Matt Richardson in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Barnstaple, Bristol, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more from 19th November, priced from £15 Joan as Policewoman 'Joan as Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis' in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, Southsea, Bristol and more from 14th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Laura Mvula in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sussex and more from 14th November, priced from £19.50 Jess Glynne in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 18th November. Last few tickets available

Rufus Wainwright in Inverness, Perth and Aberdeen from 18th November, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Teenage Fanclub in London, Inverness, Whitley Bay, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Norwich and many more from 15th November, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Black Stone Cherry in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 18th November, priced from £28. Last few tickets Airbourne 'Breakin' Outta Hell' in London, Portsmouth, Norwich, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 17th November, priced from £19. Last few tickets

Burden of Proof

Chase and Status in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Portsmouth from 19th November, priced from £26.50 Martin Carthy in Northumberland, Totnes, Durham, Worcester and Ashby de la Zouch from 20th November, priced from £12 The Sisters of Mercy in Norwich, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Sheffield from 19th November, priced £29.50 Soft Machine 'rescheduled from March' in London, Wolverhampton, West Yorkshire, Derby and Southampton from 16th November, priced from £15

Ludovico Einaudi in Plymouth, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow from 18th November. Last few tickets Michael Nyman 'The Michael Nyman Band' in London and Dublin from 14th November. Last tour was 3 years ago Ian McNabb in Kings Heath, Stoke and Kinross from 15th November, priced from £10 Yusuf Islam 'A Cat's Attic - Yusuf/ Cat Stevens 50' in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle from 14th November, priced from £50. Last few tickets

The Fall in York and Brighton from 19th November, priced from £22 TOY in London, Bristol, Brighton, Southampton, Digbeth, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 18th November, priced from £11 65daysofstatic with Thought Forms in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow and Leeds from 14th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Pop Group in London, Ramsgate, Brighton, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 14th November, priced from £17.50

Jesus Jones in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Bedford, Hebden Bridge, Suffolk and Cambridge from 14th November, priced from £14.50. Last few tickets Incognito in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Sheffield from 17th November, priced from £23. Last few tickets Maceo Parker in London from 16th November, priced £28 The Wedding Present 'moved from Britannia Theatre, Chatham' in London, Rochester, Southsea, Exeter, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 21st November, priced from £16

The Front Bottoms in London, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and more from 19th November, priced from £15 FARRO in London, Norwich, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and more from 17th November, priced £9 John Digweed '909 presents John Digweed' in London and Manchester from 18th November, priced £17.50 Amy MacDonald in London and Glasgow from 21st November, priced £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago

Backbone

Honeyblood in London, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Digbeth, Birmingham, Stoke and more from 16th November, priced from £10 The Shires in London, Belfast, Dublin, Oxford, Basingstoke, Southampton, Northampton and many more from 15th November, priced from £19.50. Last few tickets Beans On Toast in London, Newcastle, Dundee, Glasgow, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool and more from 17th November, priced from £12 ROAM 'moved from The Rainbow' with Like Pacific, Columbus in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Swansea and more from 14th November, priced from £9. Last few tickets

Shalamar in London, Margate, Isle of Wight, King's Lynn, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Worthing from 20th November, priced from £29.50 Gong in London, Lewes, Cardiff, Leicester, Manchester, Northumberland, Glasgow and more from 20th November, priced from £15 Dreamgirls in London from 19th November, priced from £13.25 Buried Child in London from 14th November, priced £63.25. Last tour was 6 years ago

George's Marvellous Medicine in Manchester and Birmingham from 15th November. Last few tickets. Last tour was 6 years ago White Christmas the Musical in Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham from 17th November The Nutcracker in London, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff from 15th November, priced £19 Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales 'Unwrapped' in London from 21st November