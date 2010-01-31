The Week Ahead with Metallica, Primal Scream, Frank Turner, PiL, Teenage Fanclub, Sam Bailey, Brian Fallon and more

Other events from Monday 14th November: Star Wars Identities, Laura Mvula, Passenger, Joan as Policewoman, Black Stone Cherry, Airbourne, Chase and Status, Martin Carthy, The Sisters of Mercy, Soft Machine, Ludovico Einaudi, Michael Nyman, The Fall, Maceo Parker, Incognito, Reginald D Hunter, The Wedding Present, Rufus Wainwright, Amy MacDonald, TOY, Honeyblood, John Digweed, Jesus Jones and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)

This week:

Metallica
 
Primal Scream - Image: www.primalscream.net
 
Image: link
Frank Turner
 
PiL
 
Metallica 'Hardwired at House of Vans 18th November. £20 donation to www.railwaychildren.org.uk required on entry. Tickets available in ballot until 13th Nov. Limited availability Primal Scream with Bo Ningen in London, Edinburgh, Motherwell, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Liverpool and many more from 21st November, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Frank Turner 'The Get Better Tour' with Esme Patterson, Felix Hagan in Dublin, Salisbury, Falmouth, Liverpool, Carlisle, Doncaster, Coventry and many more from 16th November, priced from £26. Last few tickets PiL in Salisbury, Leamington Spa, Birmingham and Leicester from 15th November, priced £26.50 - tickets available
Sam Bailey
 
Brian Fallon
 
Passenger
 
Star Wars Identities
 
Sam Bailey in Hastings, Worthing, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Poole, Scunthorpe and many more from 18th November, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets Brian Fallon in London, Brighton, Norwich, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and more from 15th November, priced from £22.50 Passenger with Gregory Alan Isakov in London, Brighton, Plymouth, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and more from 17th November. Last few tickets Star Wars Identities in London from 18th November. Exclusive collection of 200 props, models, costumes and artwork from the original Star Wars films.
Reginald D Hunter
 
Joan as Policewoman
 
Laura Mvula
 
Jess Glynne
 
Reginald D Hunter with Paul Sinha, Matt Richardson in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Barnstaple, Bristol, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more from 19th November, priced from £15 Joan as Policewoman 'Joan as Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis' in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, Southsea, Bristol and more from 14th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Laura Mvula in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sussex and more from 14th November, priced from £19.50 Jess Glynne in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 18th November. Last few tickets available
Rufus Wainwright
 
Teenage Fanclub - Image: www.myspace.com/theteenagefanclub
 
Image: link
Black Stone Cherry
 
Airbourne
 
Rufus Wainwright in Inverness, Perth and Aberdeen from 18th November, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Teenage Fanclub in London, Inverness, Whitley Bay, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Norwich and many more from 15th November, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Black Stone Cherry in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 18th November, priced from £28. Last few tickets Airbourne 'Breakin' Outta Hell' in London, Portsmouth, Norwich, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 17th November, priced from £19. Last few tickets
Chase and Status
 
Martin Carthy
 
The Sisters of Mercy
 
Soft Machine - Burden of Proof
 
Burden of Proof
Chase and Status in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Portsmouth from 19th November, priced from £26.50 Martin Carthy in Northumberland, Totnes, Durham, Worcester and Ashby de la Zouch from 20th November, priced from £12 The Sisters of Mercy in Norwich, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Sheffield from 19th November, priced £29.50 Soft Machine 'rescheduled from March' in London, Wolverhampton, West Yorkshire, Derby and Southampton from 16th November, priced from £15
Ludovico Einaudi - Photo: Ray Tarantino
 
Photo: Ray Tarantino
Michael Nyman
 
Ian McNabb - Photo: Gary Lornie www.garylornie.co.uk
 
Photo: Gary Lornie link
Yusuf Islam
 
Ludovico Einaudi in Plymouth, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow from 18th November. Last few tickets Michael Nyman 'The Michael Nyman Band' in London and Dublin from 14th November. Last tour was 3 years ago Ian McNabb in Kings Heath, Stoke and Kinross from 15th November, priced from £10 Yusuf Islam 'A Cat's Attic - Yusuf/ Cat Stevens 50' in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle from 14th November, priced from £50. Last few tickets
The Fall
 
TOY
 
65daysofstatic
 
The Pop Group
 
The Fall in York and Brighton from 19th November, priced from £22 TOY in London, Bristol, Brighton, Southampton, Digbeth, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 18th November, priced from £11 65daysofstatic with Thought Forms in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow and Leeds from 14th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Pop Group in London, Ramsgate, Brighton, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 14th November, priced from £17.50
Jesus Jones
 
Incognito
 
Maceo Parker
 
The Wedding Present
 
Jesus Jones in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Bedford, Hebden Bridge, Suffolk and Cambridge from 14th November, priced from £14.50. Last few tickets Incognito in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Sheffield from 17th November, priced from £23. Last few tickets Maceo Parker in London from 16th November, priced £28 The Wedding Present 'moved from Britannia Theatre, Chatham' in London, Rochester, Southsea, Exeter, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 21st November, priced from £16
The Front Bottoms - Photo: Lucia Holm www.luciaholmphotography.com
 
Photo: Lucia Holm link
FARRO
 
John Digweed
 
Amy MacDonald - Image: www.myspace.com/amymacdonald
 
Image: link
The Front Bottoms in London, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and more from 19th November, priced from £15 FARRO in London, Norwich, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and more from 17th November, priced £9 John Digweed '909 presents John Digweed' in London and Manchester from 18th November, priced £17.50 Amy MacDonald in London and Glasgow from 21st November, priced £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
Honeyblood
 
The Shires
 
Beans On Toast
 
ROAM - Backbone
 
Backbone
Honeyblood in London, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Digbeth, Birmingham, Stoke and more from 16th November, priced from £10 The Shires in London, Belfast, Dublin, Oxford, Basingstoke, Southampton, Northampton and many more from 15th November, priced from £19.50. Last few tickets Beans On Toast in London, Newcastle, Dundee, Glasgow, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool and more from 17th November, priced from £12 ROAM 'moved from The Rainbow' with Like Pacific, Columbus in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Swansea and more from 14th November, priced from £9. Last few tickets
Shalamar
 
Gong - Image: www.planetgong.co.uk
 
Image: link
Dreamgirls
 
Buried Child
 
Shalamar in London, Margate, Isle of Wight, King's Lynn, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Worthing from 20th November, priced from £29.50 Gong in London, Lewes, Cardiff, Leicester, Manchester, Northumberland, Glasgow and more from 20th November, priced from £15 Dreamgirls in London from 19th November, priced from £13.25 Buried Child in London from 14th November, priced £63.25. Last tour was 6 years ago
Nice Fish - Image: nicefishtheplay.co.uk
 
Image: link
This House
 
The Nutcracker On Ice [The Imperial Ice Stars]
 
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
 
Nice Fish in London from 15th November, priced from £27.75. Last few tickets This House in London from 19th November. Last tour was 3 years ago The Nutcracker On Ice [The Imperial Ice Stars] in London from 18th November, priced £18.95 The Very Hungry Caterpillar in London, Glasgow and Salford from 20th November, priced £19.50. Last tour was 5 years ago
George's Marvellous Medicine - Image: www.ambassadortickets.com
 
Image: link
White Christmas
 
The Nutcracker
 
Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales
 
George's Marvellous Medicine in Manchester and Birmingham from 15th November. Last few tickets. Last tour was 6 years ago White Christmas the Musical in Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham from 17th November The Nutcracker in London, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff from 15th November, priced £19 Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales 'Unwrapped' in London from 21st November
Sir Roger Moore
 
Michael Parkinson - Image: www.michaelparkinson.tv
 
Image: link
European Curling Championships 2016
 
England Rugby - Image: www.rfu.com
 
Image: link
Sir Roger Moore in Newcastle, Dublin, Southport and Glasgow from 14th November, priced £26 Michael Parkinson in Birmingham and Salford from 14th November, priced £150 European Curling Championships in Glasgow from 19th November, priced from £20 England [Rugby Union] with Fiji [Rugby Union] in London from 19th November

