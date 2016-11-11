Win Tickets to the Best Ever Christmas Show - The Story of Jack Frost

Competition: A Family Ticket for Four to see this exciting family spectacular could be yours!! Read below ...

The 2016 tour has been cancelled due to "unforeseen challenges". Official statement:

It is with much regret that we confirm the cancellation of The Best Ever Christmas Show for 2016.

Due to unforeseen challenges in launching a show of this scale at this time of year the producers have come to a decision to cancel this year's performances. Unfortunately, circumstances have dictated that we would be unable to run the event to a standard that would be befitting of the Best Ever Christmas performers and team and give the audience the unique Christmas experience that we envisioned.

Do you want to treat your kids to a show with a difference this Christmas? Something other than a traditional pantomime?

We may have the very thing! A huge festive extravaganza that promises fun and games, songs and laughter and loads of surprises for the young ones in your life.

Starring some of the biggest names in children's TV including CBeebies' Andy Day, Katy Ashworth and Cat Sandion, along with Jen Pringle from Milkshake! as well as presenters Naomi Wilkinson and Dave Benson Phillips, The Best Ever Christmas Show - The Story of Jack Frost tells the tale of Jack Frost, Princess Twinkle and the residents of Christmastown battling against the evil Queen Glacia (boo!!) who wants to spoil their plans for the big day.