Get up to 46% off for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Musical, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is now playing at London's Aldwych Theatre.

Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

She fought her way into the record industry as a teenager and sold her first hit, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, when she was just seventeen. By the time she was twenty she was writing number ones for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll, including the Drifters, the Shirelles, Aretha Franklin and the Monkees.

But her greatest challenge was to find her own voice and finally step into the spotlight.

Beautiful is the untold story of Carole King's journey from schoolgirl to superstar; from her relationship with husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, their close friendship and playful rivalry with fellow song-writing duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to her remarkable rise to stardom.

