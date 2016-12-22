Up to 53% off The Bodyguard tickets

Special Offer: Tickets available for performances until 15th December 2016, must be booked by 30th November

Nominated for four 2013 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the classic romantic screen thriller 'The Bodyguard' is a stage smash featuring all your favourite songs from the movie.

In this current run of the show, the incomparable Beverley Knight makes her West End debut, heading cast as the pop superstar Rachel Marron, which was played by the late Whitney Houston in the original film. She has been three times nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards and twice nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, and has sold over a million albums in the UK since releasing her debut album in 1995.

Ben Richard (from Hollyoaks, Footballer's Wives, Grease, The Full Monty) plays the role of Rachel's sworn protector Frank Farmer, played in the film by Kevin Costner.

The Bodyguard was the 1992 worldwide hit movie that spawned the best-selling soundtrack album of all time. So expect show-stopping renditions of 'I Will Always Love You', 'I'm Every Woman', 'How Will I Know', 'So Emotional' and a host of other unforgettable classics.

Beverley Knight Performance Schedule

Beverley Knight is currently scheduled to appear Tuesday - Friday evening performances and both performances on Saturday, subject to illness and holidays.

In addition, Beverley Knight is NOT scheduled to appear on the following days: Saturday 12, Tuesday 15 and Tuesday 22 November; Saturday 17, Friday 30 and Saturday 31 December. The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

