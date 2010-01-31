All for charity - the biggest names in music and comedy unite to appear in charity shows

Check our round-up for the best fundraising events across the UK and Ireland. Tickets are on sale now, unless otherwise stated.

Many of the UK and Ireland's leading charities organize fundraising shows up and down the country in the hope that the public will part with a few spare hours to attend and, most importantly, a few spare pounds to help each one in their quest to make life easier for those in peril.

Below is a chronological guide to many such charity events due to take place in the next few months. Please note that prices quoted are exclusive of fees, some of which have been waived or reduced by the ticket agents. Please give, laugh and rock generously.

November

ChildLine

ChildLine celebrate 30 years with a special show at Leicester Square Theatre on 1st November with Al Murray, Joe Wilkinson, Lee Nelson, Aisling Bea and Jarlath Regan. Tickets cost £25.

Maximo Park

A Peaceful Noise commemorates the Bataclan Theatre attack last November, aiming to raise awareness, to unite and to pay tribute to all those who were affected by the attack. The line-up includes Maximo Park, Frank Turner, Gaz Coombes and Fran Healy at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in Shepherds Bush on 15th November. Last few tickets, costing £26.

Metallica

Will play a special gig at House Of Vans in London on 18th November, with tickets being free, but requiring all entrants to donate £20 on entry to The Railway Children charity(www.railwaychildren.org.uk). The charity provides protection and opportunity for children across the UK, India and East Africa who run away or are forced to leave homes that have become unbearable through poverty, abuse, violence or neglect.

Tickets are available in a ballot, which you must register for before Sunday 13th November at 6pm, here

Roar With Laughter

Back for its fifth year at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, Roar With Laughter will feature Dara Ó Briain, Seann Walsh, Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe, Kevin Eldon and Greg Burns on 18th November. Tickets range from £15 to £36.25, with funds raised in aid of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) to help their work around the globe which helps combat illegal wildlife trade.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has announced a special Streets of London fund-raiser at the Royal Albert Hall on 21st November. Tickets on sale now. Streets of London is a charity raising awareness of and funds to support people who are homeless in London.

December

Kodaline

Kodaline head-up the 2FM Xmas Ball at the 3arena in Dublin on 3rd December, with Picture This, The Academic, All Tvvins, Brian Deady and Aine Cahill. The gig will raise funds for for the The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (www.ispcc.ie), with tickets costing €39.50.

GBH

Punx Against Cancer returns to Wakefield's Warehouse 23 on 3rd December, featuring GBH, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, The Lurkers, Drongos For Europe and Infa-Riot. Tickets cost £20, with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jamie Cullum

"Help Refugees with Jamie Cullum" at the Jazz Cafe in Camden on Sunday 4th December. Tickets cost £30, at this special intimate gig with the multi award-winning pianist and singer.

ChildLine

Merry Little Christmas concert at the iconic St Paul's Cathedral on 13th December. An evening of celebrity readings and headline music performances as well as some traditional Christmas carols. Russell Watson is a special guest at this year's event, which will see Childline and Dame Esther Rantzen celebrate 30 years of Childline. Tickets on sale now, from £22.

March

Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who have announced a March "Tommy and More" Royal Albert Hall residency in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, for whom Roger Daltrey is a patron. Tickets on sale now.

Watch this space for more events to be added soon!

Paul Pledger