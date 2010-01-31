Buy tickets to see the Railway Children at the King's Cross Theatre from just £19.50
'The Railway Children' is one of the most-loved family stories ever written. As a book, a TV series and as a film, the story about a group of young friends who are moved to a house next to the railway after their father is imprisoned, wrongly, for supplying state secrets to the 'other side' seemed to hit home and it has been a success with generations for over a century.
This stunning Olivier award-winning adaptation of E. Nesbit's classic novel 'The Railway Children' is currently playing at London's King's Cross Theatre. Set in a new, purpose built 1,000 seat venue, this breath-taking show features a stage built around a real train track, and a beautiful 60-tonne locomotive that steams into the theatre.
Steeped in nostalgia and charm, re-live the heart-felt moment Bobbie gasps 'Daddy my, Daddy' and join Bobbie, Peter and Phyllis on the adventure of a lifetime as they tell the story of how they became The Railway Children.
Don't miss your chance to see 'One of London Theatre's all time classics.'
