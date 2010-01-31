Tickets to see Stomp in the West End for less than half price!

Special Offer: Less-than-half-price tickets available for matinee shows plus other offers until January 2017

The noisy, rowdy and fun show "Stomp" has been playing in the West End for over 12 years - not bad for a show that features a load of old unwanted clutter and rubbish and includes amazing choreography and musical numbers, all created from everyday items we take for granted and toss away.

From lighters to bin-lids and from bags to kitchen-sinks, the performers turn the Ambassadors Theatre near Covent Garden into a clattering and energetic space that combines rhythm, comedy and dance in equal measure.

The show is booked to continue at the new Ambassadors Theatre venue into January 2017, but if you fancy going to see this lively show we now have a limited number of special discounted tickets, covering many shows until then.

The Offers: (subject to availability)

Price Band A Tickets - valid Thursday and Sunday Matinee performance between 4 May and 19 June 2016 excludes 29 May to 2 June 2016, priced from £20 instead of £57.50 (65% off)

Price Band A Tickets - valid Monday, Thursday and Sunday Evening performances between 4 May and 19 June 2016 excludes 29 May to 2 June 2016, priced from £28.75 instead of £57.50 (50% off)

Stalls and Circle Tickets - valid Monday and Thursday evenings and Sunday Matinee from 10 April 2016 to 8 January 2017 (excludes 28 May to 4 June; 1 August - 3 September; 23-29 October; 19 December to 1 January 2017), priced £29.50 (49% off)

