2018 Festival Guide - a round-up of UK, Ireland and International festivals

Autumn

The Warehouse Project

The Warehouse Project (22nd Sep - 1st Jan 2018) in Greater Manchester with Craig David, Thundercat, MK, Carl Craig, Jamie XX, Skream, Chemical Brothers - DJ Set, Todd Terry, John Digweed, Sasha, Larry Heard [Mr Fingers], Kurupt FM, mura masa, J Hus, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants and loads more - many shows already selling out.

London Folk and Roots Festival

London Folk and Roots Festival (28th Oct - 11th Nov) in London with Gretchen Peters plus Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Keston Cobblers Club with CC Smugglers, Show of Hands with Kirsty Merryn, Mark Eitzel and band with Bernard Butler, Wesley Stace's Cabinet Of Wonders, Kathryn Williams ('Little Black Numbers'), Jo Harman, The Hot Club of Cowtown, Sean Taylor, Jesse Dayton, Calan, Jonny Lang, Blair Dunlop, Worry Dolls, Kaia Kater, Brooke Sharkey with Blick Bassy and more.

Impericon Never Say Die! Tour

Impericon Never Say Die! Tour (5th - 8th Nov) in London, Greater Manchester, Glasgow, Glamorgan with Lorna Shore, Kublai Khan, Chelsea Grin, Emmure, Deez Nuts, Sworn In, Polaris and more - tickets available

Ilfracombe Blues Rhythm and Rock Festival

Ilfracombe Blues Rhythm and Rock Festival (10th - 12th Nov) in Devon with The Blues Band, The Pretty Things, Mark Pontin Group, Snakecharmer, Simon McBride, Saiichi Sugiyami, Crow Black Chicken, Xander and the Peace Pirates, Split Whiskers, Zoë Schwarz, Eddie Martin, Albany Down and more. Tickets on sale.

Shiiine On Weekender

Shiiine On Weekender (10th - 13th Nov) in Somerset with Happy Mondays, Peter Hook, Embrace, A Certain Ratio, Levellers, Fun Lovin' Criminals, The Wonder Stuff, Freakpower, Pop Will Eat Itself, Wolfgang Flür, The Farm, The Wedding Present, The Icicle Works, Dreadzone, Starsailor, Space, Space Monkeys, The Orchids, Jim Bob, The Woodentops, The Wendys and more - tickets available

London Jazz Festival

London Jazz Festival (10th - 19th Nov) London's prestigious jazz festival returns with a line-up boasting the recently-added Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Chico and the Gypsies, Eliane Elias, Charles Tolliver, Kneebody, Tony Kofi, BigYuki, Jonathan Gee plus Pat Metheny, Chris Thile with Brad Mehldau, Marcus Miller, Paolo Conte, Phronesis with Engines Orchestra, The Harlem Gospel Choir, Tomasz Stanko, Ben L'Oncle Soul, Beats and Pieces Big Band, Stefano Bollani, Taksim Trio and more.

Twstd Festival

Twstd Festival (17th - 19th and 24th - 26th Nov) in Skegness, featuring DJ EZ, Lethal Bizzle, Disciples, Hannah Wants, Danny Howard, Sigma, My Nu Leng, Artful Dodger, Riton, DJ Skepsis and more across both weekends.

2018

Celtic Connections

Celtic Connections (21st Jan - 4th Feb) in Glasgow with Frank Turner, Shelby Lynne, Big Country, The Mavericks, Marnie, Le Vent du Nord, Charlie Straw, Mandolin Orange, Shawn Colvin, To Kill a King [UK], This Is The Kit, Trembling Bells, Sam Baker, Alessi's Ark, Michael McGoldrick, Manran, Doghouse Roses and more, priced from £10 to around £20.

C2C: Country to Country

C2C: Country to Country (9th - 11th Mar) taking place once again in London, Glasgow and Dublin, Country to Country will feature: Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Emmylou Harris, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini, Margo Price, Old Dominion, Luke Combs and more across the three days. Tickets on sale now.

Undercover Festival

Undercover Festival (13th - 14th Apr) in Margate's Dreamland with Sham 69 [Jimmy Pursey], The Blockheads, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, XSLF, Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels, Eddie and the Hotrods, Sonic Boom Six, Kirk Brandon, Menace, Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, The Sex Pistols Experience and more.

Manchester Punk Festival

Manchester Punk Festival (19th - 21st Apr) in Manchester with Propagandhi, Wonk Unit, The Bennies, Mobina Galore, Darko, Antillectual, Svetlanas, Pizzatramp, Egos At The Door, Nervus, Wolfbeast Destroyer, Throwing Stuff, Captain Hotknives, Uniforms, Drones, Christmas, The Minor Discomfort Band, Forever Unclean, Natterers, Fresh, Regrethc, All Aboard!, Rotten Foxes, Incisions, The Lab Rats, Foxes Faux, Spoilers, Aerial Salad, Shankland and more.

The Great Escape

The Great Escape (17th - 19th May) in Brighton with the first fifty acts announced, including: Mansionair, Hunter and the Bear, The Orielles, Daniel OG, Joy Crookes, Promiseland [Aus], Dan Stock, Ten Tonnes, The Ninth Wave, Sam Fender, Jerry Williams, City Calm Down, King Nun, Aine Cahill and more.

All Points East

All Points East (25th May - 3rd Jun) Victoria Park will host the brand new festival, featuring The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Björk plus Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Father John Misty, Flying Lotus, Phoenix, Glass Animals, Richie Hawtin, Popcaan, Lykke Li and more across 10 dates. Tickets on sale now.

APE Presents

APE Presents (2nd Jun) in Victoria Park with The National, The War On Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, The Districts and more. Tickets cost £59.95.

Download

Download (8th - 10th Jun) in Derbyshire's Donington Park with the first head-liner announced as Ozzy Osbourne, who will close the festival on Sunday night. Ozzy has played Download with Black Sabbath, but this will be his debut solo outing. Tickets available.

Live at Chelsea

Live at Chelsea (16th Jun) at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, with James Blunt and more to be announced. Tickets on sale this Friday (10th November) at 10am, from £35.

Love Supreme Festival

Love Supreme Festival (29th Jun - 1st Jul) back once again at Glynde Place in Lewes, East Sussex and on the back of a 2017 festival that boasted: The Jacksons, Gregory Porter, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, BadBadNotGood, Corinne Bailey Rae and many more. 2018 line-up to be announced. Limited Super Early Bird tickets now on sale, from £119 for weekend camping with many other options available.

Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park

Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park (Jun/ Jul) in London's Hyde Park with Roger Waters playing a massive Us and Them gig on 6th July, Bruno Mars, Khalid and more on the 14th July plus many more to be announced. Tickets available.

Kew the Music

Kew the Music (11th - 15th Jul) in Kew Gardens has just added Boyzone and Steps, joining Gipsy Kings, Jools Holland and his Rhythm 'n Blues Orchestra and The Human League for 2018. Tickets on sale now.

Rebellion Festival

Rebellion Festival (2nd - 5th Aug) in Blackpool with Subhumans, Culture Shock, The Defects, Newtown Neurotics, Los Fastidios, Citizen Fish, Paranoid Visions, Slice of Life, FILF, Svetlanas, Hands Off Gretel, Brassick, Wolf Bites Boy, A Heads, The Kut, Headstone Horrors, Revenge of the Psychotronic Man, Brassknuckle, No Thrills, Chaos 8, Turbulent Hearts, Face Up!, Manc Lads, Delinquents, Morgellons and more.

Bloodstock

Bloodstock (9th - 12th Aug) returns to Catton Hall Park in Derbyshire with headliners Judas Priest, plus Nightwish, Gojira and more to be announced. Early-bird weekend tickets cost £125 for adults, £35 for kids (4 - 11), with other options available.

Festival No.6

Festival No.6 (6th - 9th Sep) Portmeirion in North Wales will once again resonate to the sounds of sweet music, with The The being the first head-liners announced for 2018. Tickets on sale now.

