2017 Festival Guide - a round-up of UK, Ireland and International festivals

Winter

The Warehouse Project

The Warehouse Project (27th Dec - 1st) in Manchester. WHP Sees-out 2016 and welcomes in 2017 with gigs featuring Seth Troxler, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Cox, Nic Fanciulli, Hannah Wants, Blonde, Richy Ahmed, Marcel Dettmann, Ben Klock, Wookie and more. Limited tickets available.

Leicester Comedy Festival

Leicester Comedy Festival (10th - 26th Feb) featuring James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Mark Watson, Robin Ince, Kieran Hodgson, Dane Baptiste, Doug Segal, Iain Stirling, Matt Forde, Abi Roberts, Andy Askins, Tony Law, Holly Walsh, Carl Donnelly, Scott Capurro, Justin Moorhouse, Josh Howie, Andrew Lawrence, Simon Munnery, Steve Bugeja, Mark Simmons, Kate Lucas, Damian Clark, Fin Taylor, Bobby Mair, Angela Barnes, Adam Hess, John Kearns, Jen Brister, Ahir Shah, Tiffany Stevenson, Nathan Caton, Alfie Moore, John Robins, Hardeep Singh Kohli, Charlie Baker, Andrew Ryan and more.

C2C: Country to Country

C2C: Country to Country (10th - 12th Mar) returns once again to London, Dublin and Glasgow, playing the O2 Arena, 3Arena and SECC respectively with a line-up boasting: Zac Brown Band, Hunter Hayes, Jennifer Nettles, CAM, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Chris Young [US], Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart and more. Tickets on sale now.

Flamenco Festival London

Flamenco Festival London (15th - 26th Feb) returns to Sadler's Wells for another two-week celebration of everything Flamenco, featuring Mercedes Ruiz, Israel Galván, Eva Yerbabuena and more.

Spring

Convergence

Convergence (23rd - 25th Mar) returns to London venues, featuring Coldcut with Gonjasufi, Shobaleader One (Squarepusher) with Flamingods, Actress with Randomer, Flamingods, Jacques Greene and more.

Cardiff Punk Festival

Cardiff Punk Festival (1st Apr) in Glamorgan with Ruts DC, TV Smith, The Members, GBH, Angelic Upstarts, London Calling, Strawberry Blondes with more to come. Tickets available for this Tramshed-based festival.

Live at Leeds

Live at Leeds (29th Apr) featuring White Lies, Wild Beasts, Slaves, Jagwar Ma, The Pigeon Detectives, Let's Eat Grandma, Black Honey, The Magic Gang, JAWS, The Amazons, The Big Moon, Superfood, Teleman and more, across multiple Leeds venues.

Bearded Theory Festival

Bearded Theory Festival (25th - 28th May) The 2016 "Best Family Festival" UK Festival Awards-winner returns to Catton Hall Park in Derbyshire with Madness closing the festival on the Sunday night, Skunk Anansie and Slaves head-lining the Friday night, plus The Selecter, Reverend and the Makers, Dreadzone, Alabama 3, Don Letts (DJ set), Goldblade, New Model Army, The Alarm, African Head Charge, Flight Brigade, The Sugarhill Gang and The Furious 5, Josh Doyle, Ferocious Dog, Jaya the Cat, Foy Vance, 3 Daft Monkeys and more. Weekend camping tickets available, costing £105 for adult, £55 for teenagers, £25 for children and free for 6-and-unders.

Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival (27th - 29th May) returns with North (Leeds), Midlands (Birmingham) and South (Hertfordshire) versions, featuring head-liner Enter Shikari celebrating 10 years of the album, "Take to the Skies", plus Don Broco, Bowling for Soup, We the Kings, Cute Is What We Aim For and more. Tickets on sale now.

Mutiny

Mutiny (27th - 28th May) returns to King George V Playing Fields in Portsmouth with Saturday head-liner 50 Cent and more to be announced. Tickets available, costing £54.50 for weekend tickets.

Summer

Wychwood Festival

Wychwood Festival (2nd - 4th Jun 2017) with a 2017 line-up to be announced. 2016 featured Peter Hook & The Light, Kate Rusby, From the Jam, Craig Charles, Matt Berry & The Maypoles and many more. Early-bird tickets now on sale, from £115 for adult weekend tickets, £100 for concessions, £55 for children (10 - 15 years) and other options available.

Acoustic Festival of Britain

Acoustic Festival of Britain (2nd - 4th Jun) in Staffordshire with Fairport Convention, Martin Turner, Howard Jones, Nick Harper, Nell Bryden, Ed Tudor Pole, Seize the Day, Gaz Brookfield, Boy on a Dolphin and more. Tickets cost £105 for weekend camping tickets.

North West Calling

North West Calling (3rd Jun) in Manchester have already announced the line-up for 2017, which features The Toy Dolls, The Exploited, Angelic Upstarts, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, 999, The Outcasts, Fire Exit, Abrasive Wheels, Loaded 44 and more. Tickets cost £27.

Field Day

Field Day (3rd) returns to Victoria Park in Hackney with Aphex Twin, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Death Grips, Jon Hopkins, Moderat, Silver Apples, Julia Jacklin, Methyl Ethel, Whitney, mura masa, Kevin Morby, Forest Swords, King Sunny Adé, Marcel Dettmann, Nicolas Jaar, Omar Souleyman, HAELOS, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flamingods, Nina Kraviz and more. Tickets available, costing £54.50 for second release tickets, rising to £59.50 once they've gone.

Isle of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival (8th - 11th Jun) headliners: Arcade Fire (Saturday), Rod Stewart (Sunday) with many other artists to be announced. Tickets are now on sale, costing £175 for weekend tickets, £60 for Friday or £80 for Saturday/ Sunday day tickets.

Gate to Southwell Festival

Gate to Southwell Festival (8th - 11th Jun) Back for another year at Southwell Racecourse in Nottinghamshire, with a line-up boasting Kate Rusby, Jim Moray, Megson, Jon Boden, Chris Smither and more. Tickets available.

Download

Download (9th - 11th Jun) in Derbyshire with head-liners System of a Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, plus the recently-formed Prophets of Rage (Chuck D/ RATM/ B-Real etc), Airbourne, Alter Bridge, Opeth, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Sum 41, Five Finger Death Punch, AFI, Of Mice & Men, Fozzy, Rob Zombie, Sleeping with Sirens, Simple Plan, Every Time I Die, The Story So Far, Slayer, Motionless in White, The Dead Daisies, Pierce the Veil, Ministry, DevilDriver, Exodus, Good Charlotte, Knuckle Puck, Red Fang, Basement, Four Year Strong, WAKRAT (featuring Tim Commerford - Rage Against The Machine/ Audioslave), Clutch, The One Hundred, God Damn, ISSUES, Crown the Empire, Astroid Boys and more. Tickets available from £75 per day, £170 for the weekend.

Newark Festival

Newark Festival (16th - 17th Jun) in Nottinghamshire with Ali Campbell's UB40, Level 42, The Wailers and more on '80s Saturday, plus Kazabian, Oasish, Stereotonics and more on Fake Friday. Tickets available.

Glastonbury

Glastonbury (21st - 25th Jun) The mighty Glastonbury returns for 2017 with a line-up to be announced. 2016 featured Muse, Adele, Coldplay, Foals, Underworld, Beck, LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Jeff Lynne's ELO and many more. Tickets are now Sold Out, but note that there will be a limited number of tickets available as usual in the spring. Note: you can also gain access by volunteering as a steward for Oxfjam. More info: www.oxfam.org.uk/stewarding

Belsonic

Belsonic (22nd - 30th Jun) relocates to Ormeau Park in Belfast for 2017 with a line-up boasting Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso (30th June), Jess Glynne (22nd June) and more to be announced. Tickets cost around £33.

Sounds of the City

Sounds of the City (30th Jun - 8th Jul) back for its second year, the Manchester festival will feature James, Richard Ashcroft, Levellers (with The Waterboys), Hacienda Classical (limited tickets), Blossoms (with The Coral) and more. Tickets on sale now.

Love Supreme Festival

Love Supreme Festival (30th Jun - 2nd Jul 2017) Returning to Lewes for more jazzy and soulful vibes in 2017, is Love Supreme with headliners Herbie Hancock and his Electric Band (Saturday), George Benson (Sunday) and more to be anounced. Limited early-bird tickets now on sale.

Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park

Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park (30th Jun - 6th Jul) Phil Collins will play Hyde Park on Friday 30th June, with Green Day playing the following day as part of their Revolution Radio Tour. Justin Bieber, Martin Garrix, Tove Lo, Anne-Marie play on Sunday 2nd July. Kings Of Leon play Thursday 6th July with Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers play on Sunday 9th July. Tickets available.

T in the Park

T in the Park will be taking a break in 2017, after relocating to Strathalan from Balado in 2016. Read the official statement here: www.tinthepark.com

Lovebox

Lovebox (14th - 15th Jul) returns to Victoria Park in Hackney with the first head-liner announced as Frank Ocean, playing a London exclusive. Early-bird tickets are now on sale, costing £85 for both days or £54.50 for Friday, £49.50 for Saturday.

Standon Calling

Standon Calling (27th - 30th Jul) in Hertfordshire. Back for another year, Standon Calling in 2016 featured Suede, Jess Glynne, Kelis, The Hives, Everything Everything, Ghostpoet and more. The line-up for 2017 is to be announced. Tickets on sale Wednesday 1st November 2017 at 9am.

Live From Times Square

Live From Times Square (27th Jul - 4th Aug) back for its second year in Newcastle, featuring James, Jake Bugg, Hacienda Classical and more to be announced.

Belladrum Festival

Belladrum Festival (3rd - 5th Aug) the Tartan Heart festival of the Highlands will feature Franz Ferdinand, KT Tunstall, Sister Sledge and many more. Tickets available, costing £82 for Saturday, £117/ £142 for two/ three-day camping tickets. Free entry for 12-and-unders.

V Festival

V Festival (18th - 20th Aug 2017) Chelmsford and Stafford sees the return of V Festival once again, after celebrating its 21st birthday in 2016 with Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Sia, David Guetta and more. The 2017 line-up is to be announced. An initial batch of early-birds is now sold out - general on-sale to come.

Creamfields

Creamfields (24th - 27th Aug) in Cheshire with Friday head-liners Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz and many more to be announced. Tickets cost £69.50 for Saturday or Sunday day tickets, £180 for three day non-camping, £200 for four day camping with other options available.

Reading Festival

Reading Festival (25th - 27th Aug) features head-liners Muse, plus Bastille, Major Lazer, While She Sleeps, Architects, Danny Brown, At the Drive-In, Tory Lanez, Andy C, Glass Animals and more. Tickets available, costing £205 for the weekend.

Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival (25th - 27th Aug) features head-liners Muse, plus Bastille, Major Lazer, While She Sleeps, Architects, Danny Brown, At the Drive-In, Tory Lanez, Andy C, Glass Animals and more. Tickets available, costing £205 for the weekend.

Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival (25th - 27th Aug) returns to Southsea with Madness as Friday night opening party head-liners, joined by DJ Craig Charles plus many other acts to be announced across the weekend. Tickets cost £20 for the Friday night, with other options available, but early-bird tickets now sold out for Saturday and Sunday.

International Festivals

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit (3rd - 5th Jun) in Dublin with Bon Iver curating the Monday which will feature Flying Lotus, The Staves, Lisa Hannigan, Paul Thomas Saunders and more. More acts to be announced. Tickets on sale now.

Benicàssim

Benicàssim (13th - 16th Jul) in Benicasim on the Spanish coast with head-liners Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd, plus Foals and many more to be announced. Tickets cost £129.60 for four day tickets including eight days of camping.

Daniel O'Connell